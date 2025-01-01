About this product
Step up to the big leagues with Big League Bubba, a hard-hitting 2g pre-roll that delivers bold flavor and powerful effects. This 40% sativa / 60% indica strain offers the perfect balance of deep body relaxation and a smooth, uplifting cerebral buzz, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking to unwind in style.
With a rich, musky aroma complemented by hints of sweet, aged kush, Big League Bubba brings a flavorful experience that lingers on the palate. Notes of grape and spice, a tribute to its Granddaddy Purple lineage, add depth to every inhale, while the smooth, slow burn ensures a premium smoking experience.
This strain’s effects are designed for ultimate relaxation. The indica-dominant genetics work to ease tension, melt away stress, and bring a wave of tranquility, while the sativa influence offers just enough uplift to keep the mind light and at ease. Whether you’re winding down after a long day, settling in for a movie night, or simply looking for a moment of peace, Big League Bubba is your go-to choice for deep, long-lasting relaxation.
With a rich, musky aroma complemented by hints of sweet, aged kush, Big League Bubba brings a flavorful experience that lingers on the palate. Notes of grape and spice, a tribute to its Granddaddy Purple lineage, add depth to every inhale, while the smooth, slow burn ensures a premium smoking experience.
This strain’s effects are designed for ultimate relaxation. The indica-dominant genetics work to ease tension, melt away stress, and bring a wave of tranquility, while the sativa influence offers just enough uplift to keep the mind light and at ease. Whether you’re winding down after a long day, settling in for a movie night, or simply looking for a moment of peace, Big League Bubba is your go-to choice for deep, long-lasting relaxation.
Big League 2g Pre-Roll
Pure Shaka CBD & THCPre-rolls
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Step up to the big leagues with Big League Bubba, a hard-hitting 2g pre-roll that delivers bold flavor and powerful effects. This 40% sativa / 60% indica strain offers the perfect balance of deep body relaxation and a smooth, uplifting cerebral buzz, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking to unwind in style.
With a rich, musky aroma complemented by hints of sweet, aged kush, Big League Bubba brings a flavorful experience that lingers on the palate. Notes of grape and spice, a tribute to its Granddaddy Purple lineage, add depth to every inhale, while the smooth, slow burn ensures a premium smoking experience.
This strain’s effects are designed for ultimate relaxation. The indica-dominant genetics work to ease tension, melt away stress, and bring a wave of tranquility, while the sativa influence offers just enough uplift to keep the mind light and at ease. Whether you’re winding down after a long day, settling in for a movie night, or simply looking for a moment of peace, Big League Bubba is your go-to choice for deep, long-lasting relaxation.
With a rich, musky aroma complemented by hints of sweet, aged kush, Big League Bubba brings a flavorful experience that lingers on the palate. Notes of grape and spice, a tribute to its Granddaddy Purple lineage, add depth to every inhale, while the smooth, slow burn ensures a premium smoking experience.
This strain’s effects are designed for ultimate relaxation. The indica-dominant genetics work to ease tension, melt away stress, and bring a wave of tranquility, while the sativa influence offers just enough uplift to keep the mind light and at ease. Whether you’re winding down after a long day, settling in for a movie night, or simply looking for a moment of peace, Big League Bubba is your go-to choice for deep, long-lasting relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Notice a problem?Report this item