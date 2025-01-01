Candy Truffle is a rich and indulgent Indica strain, expertly crafted from the legendary genetics of Granddaddy Purple, Bay Platinum Cookies, Lavender, and Power Plant. This strain boasts dense, camouflage-green buds, intertwined with golden hairs and coated in a frosty layer of trichomes, giving it an irresistibly sugar-dusted appearance.



Candy Truffle delivers a perfect balance of relaxation and euphoria. Its bold cherry and floral flavors, reminiscent of sweet confections, make every inhale a treat. Patients and cannabis enthusiasts turn to this strain for soothing relief from pain, muscle tension, and stress, while its uplifting undertones help ease sour moods. While deeply relaxing, Candy Truffle also offers a touch of mental clarity, making it ideal for winding down creatively or enjoying mellow social interactions.



Indulge in Pure Shaka’s Candy Truffle—where deep relaxation meets a sweet, euphoric escape.

read more