Get ready to fuel up with Pure Shaka’s Gas Tank, a powerhouse indica strain packing a robust 22.5% THC. Bred from a stellar genetic cross of Gas and Sour Diesel, Gas Tank delivers a potent, gassy experience that’s perfect for those seeking deep relaxation and relief.



This strain boasts a bold flavor profile, blending diesel, pine, and zesty citrus notes with a smooth, satisfying smoke. Dominated by the terpene myrcene, Gas Tank is known for its calming and sedative effects, making it a top choice for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night’s sleep.



Gas Tank’s effects are as powerful as they are soothing, leaving users feeling deeply relaxed, pleasantly sleepy, and with a case of the munchies. Medical cannabis patients often turn to this strain to help manage symptoms of pain, insomnia, and stress, thanks to its potent indica properties. Whether you’re looking to melt away tension or simply drift into a state of blissful calm, Pure Shaka’s Gas Tank is here to deliver.

