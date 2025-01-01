About this product
🍔 Hash Burger – A Heavy-Hitting Hybrid for Deep Relaxation 🌿
With a potent 38% THC, Hash Burger is a powerful hybrid strain known for its deeply relaxing, euphoric, and sedating effects. Perfect for unwinding after a long day, this strain delivers a calming body high that melts away stress and tension while easing the mind into a blissful, dreamy state.
✨ Strain Highlights:
🌙 Feelings: Relaxing, Creative, Euphoric
⚠️ Negatives: Dry Mouth, Headache, Paranoia (in high doses)
💆 Great for: Anxiety, Stress, Depression
Expect earthy, spicy, and diesel-like aromas with a rich, hashy flavor profile—ideal for those seeking full-body relief and mental tranquility. Whether you're looking to unwind before bed or simply escape the chaos of the day, Hash Burger is your go-to strain for next-level relaxation.
Hash Burger
Pure Shaka CBD & THCFlower
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
