About this product
🏁 Pure Shaka’s Nascar Pretty – Speed into Euphoria & Energy 🚀
Buckle up for Pure Shaka’s Nascar Pretty, a high-octane sativa packing 27% THC for an uplifting, energetic ride. This strain is perfect for those looking to boost creativity, relieve stress, and stay motivated throughout the day.
🔥 Strain Highlights:
⚡ Feelings: Uplifting, Energetic, Focused, Euphoric
🌿 Best For: Stress Relief, Creativity, Productivity
🍋 Aroma & Flavor: Citrus, Pine, Earthy Spice
🌱 Dominant Terpenes:
🍋 Limonene – Elevates mood & reduces stress
🌲 Pinene – Enhances focus & mental clarity
🌿 Humulene – Provides anti-inflammatory benefits
Expect an invigorating cerebral rush that fuels creativity and motivation, making it ideal for daytime use, workouts, or social settings. With its refreshing citrus-pine aroma and smooth finish, Nascar Pretty will have you racing through the day with a smile.
📍 Pure Shaka Exclusive – Full Throttle Energy & Relief! 🌊🔥
Buckle up for Pure Shaka’s Nascar Pretty, a high-octane sativa packing 27% THC for an uplifting, energetic ride. This strain is perfect for those looking to boost creativity, relieve stress, and stay motivated throughout the day.
🔥 Strain Highlights:
⚡ Feelings: Uplifting, Energetic, Focused, Euphoric
🌿 Best For: Stress Relief, Creativity, Productivity
🍋 Aroma & Flavor: Citrus, Pine, Earthy Spice
🌱 Dominant Terpenes:
🍋 Limonene – Elevates mood & reduces stress
🌲 Pinene – Enhances focus & mental clarity
🌿 Humulene – Provides anti-inflammatory benefits
Expect an invigorating cerebral rush that fuels creativity and motivation, making it ideal for daytime use, workouts, or social settings. With its refreshing citrus-pine aroma and smooth finish, Nascar Pretty will have you racing through the day with a smile.
📍 Pure Shaka Exclusive – Full Throttle Energy & Relief! 🌊🔥
NASCAR Pretty
Pure Shaka CBD & THCFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🏁 Pure Shaka’s Nascar Pretty – Speed into Euphoria & Energy 🚀
Buckle up for Pure Shaka’s Nascar Pretty, a high-octane sativa packing 27% THC for an uplifting, energetic ride. This strain is perfect for those looking to boost creativity, relieve stress, and stay motivated throughout the day.
🔥 Strain Highlights:
⚡ Feelings: Uplifting, Energetic, Focused, Euphoric
🌿 Best For: Stress Relief, Creativity, Productivity
🍋 Aroma & Flavor: Citrus, Pine, Earthy Spice
🌱 Dominant Terpenes:
🍋 Limonene – Elevates mood & reduces stress
🌲 Pinene – Enhances focus & mental clarity
🌿 Humulene – Provides anti-inflammatory benefits
Expect an invigorating cerebral rush that fuels creativity and motivation, making it ideal for daytime use, workouts, or social settings. With its refreshing citrus-pine aroma and smooth finish, Nascar Pretty will have you racing through the day with a smile.
📍 Pure Shaka Exclusive – Full Throttle Energy & Relief! 🌊🔥
Buckle up for Pure Shaka’s Nascar Pretty, a high-octane sativa packing 27% THC for an uplifting, energetic ride. This strain is perfect for those looking to boost creativity, relieve stress, and stay motivated throughout the day.
🔥 Strain Highlights:
⚡ Feelings: Uplifting, Energetic, Focused, Euphoric
🌿 Best For: Stress Relief, Creativity, Productivity
🍋 Aroma & Flavor: Citrus, Pine, Earthy Spice
🌱 Dominant Terpenes:
🍋 Limonene – Elevates mood & reduces stress
🌲 Pinene – Enhances focus & mental clarity
🌿 Humulene – Provides anti-inflammatory benefits
Expect an invigorating cerebral rush that fuels creativity and motivation, making it ideal for daytime use, workouts, or social settings. With its refreshing citrus-pine aroma and smooth finish, Nascar Pretty will have you racing through the day with a smile.
📍 Pure Shaka Exclusive – Full Throttle Energy & Relief! 🌊🔥
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Notice a problem?Report this item