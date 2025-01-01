About this product
🍬 Pure Shaka’s Pink Gummy – Sweet, Potent, and Powerfully Relaxing 🌿
Indulge in the deliciously potent effects of Pure Shaka’s Pink Gummy, an indica-dominant hybrid known for its deep body relaxation and soothing euphoria. A close relative of the legendary OG Kush, this strain delivers powerful relief with every hit, making it a top choice for those seeking a sweet escape from pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.
🔥 Strain Highlights:
🌙 Feelings: Relaxed, Euphoric, Body-Heavy
🍦 Aroma & Flavor: Sweet Vanilla, Candy, Earthy Kush
🌿 Best For: Pain Relief, Insomnia, Appetite Stimulation
Drenched in frosty trichomes with vibrant pink hairs peeking through its bright green buds, Pink Gummy is as beautiful as it is potent. Even small doses pack a punch, melting away stress and tension while wrapping you in a blissful, sedative calm.
📍 Pure Shaka Exclusive – Treat Yourself Today! 🌊
Pink Gummy
Pure Shaka CBD & THCFlower
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Shaka CBD & THC
At the heart of Pure Shaka lies a promise: to meet and exceed expectations, setting a new benchmark in the CBD/THC industry. Our unwavering commitment drives us to stand out by offering unmatched quality at accessible prices. As leaders in this vibrant field, we place you, our Pure Shaka Tribe, at the forefront. We don't just provide products; we create experiences infused with love, care, and nature's finest offerings.
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
Embrace the Pure Shaka difference and elevate your journey with us. Together, let's redefine the standards and craft a legacy of excellence. 🌿✨
