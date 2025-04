Ignite your senses with Purple Octane, a premium 2g pre-roll crafted for those who crave bold flavor and deep, full-bodied effects. Bred by the renowned Seed Junky Genetics, this powerhouse indica hybrid is the result of expertly crossing (Biscotti x Sherb BX1) with Jealousy F2, bringing together some of the most sought-after genetics in the cannabis world.



From the first spark, Purple Octane unleashes an intense aroma of grape-infused fuel, a signature blend of sweet, fruity richness with deep, gassy undertones. Its deep purple buds, drenched in trichomes, hint at the heavy-hitting potency packed into every inhale. Expect a smooth, full-bodied smoke that coats the palate with notes of sweet berries, creamy earthiness, and a pungent diesel finish.

