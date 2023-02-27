BERRY SLEEPY Our Berry Sleepy Gummies use an Indica + CBN infused strain to help you find relief, relaxation, and uninterrupted rest. Fall into a fruitful sleep with our new Berry Sleepy Gummies. Product Information: -Available in 10x10mg variety -Broad spectrum extracts -Gluten Free -Vegan -Low sugar -Made with pectin
Experience the “Best Candy THC Edible” according to Tucson Weekly Cannabis Bowl. Whether you are starting your journey or a connoisseur, there is flavor for everyone with Pure Gummies.
Pure Edibles & Concentrates is Arizona's premier state-licensed cannabis infusion company. Pure was founded by medical patients that shared a common goal: making more affordable products accessible to every patient without compromising quality. Our chews are full-spectrum, our gummies are broad spectrum. and all of our products are Gluten-Free. Available at licensed dispensaries throughout Arizona.