BERRY SLEEPY

Our Berry Sleepy Gummies use an Indica + CBN infused strain to help you find relief, relaxation, and uninterrupted rest.

Fall into a fruitful sleep with our new Berry Sleepy Gummies.

Product Information:

-Available in 10x10mg variety

-Broad spectrum extracts

-Gluten Free

-Vegan

-Low sugar

-Made with pectin



Experience the “Best Candy THC Edible” according to Tucson Weekly Cannabis Bowl. Whether you are starting your journey or a connoisseur, there is flavor for everyone with Pure Gummies.

