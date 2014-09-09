About this strain
Cookie Monster is a 2014 Seattle Cannabis Cup winner that blends the West Coast royalty, Girl Scout Cookies, and the legendary powerhouse, OG Kush. This combination yields dense frosted buds with hints of purple and orange hairs throughout. Cookie Monster pushes the boundaries of Cookies’ medical uses and leans toward medium-to-full sedation. Use Cookie Monster to reduce physical discomfort, indigestion, or before bed to jumpstart your dream machine.
Cookie Monster effects
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
