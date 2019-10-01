About this strain
Ethos Genetics crossed the award-winning Jack Herer with Mandarin Sunset to get Mandarin Jack, a variable cross that produces an array of quality flowers. Most phenotypes lean toward Mandarin Sunset and have a more physical body high, but some take on Jack Herer’s sativa-like bud structure. Phenos vary in smell from tasty bubblegum to gassy fuel, but whichever pheno you get your hands on, Mandarin Jack is always a treat.
Mandarin Jack effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
50% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Eye pressure
50% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
