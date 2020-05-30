About this strain
Member OG? is an Ethos Genetics cross of Member Berry 21 and Temple Kush. Bred as a limited release from Ethos Genetics, this strain brings out sweet and tart berry terpenes that are backed by gassy and floral undertones. This strain is also noted for its rich purple buds that shine like amethyst crystals. To say the least, Member OG? won’t be an easy one to forget.
Member OG effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
