Qloud Up

Qloud Up

Nexus Ceramic DisQ Atomizer - Pearl White

About this product

Temperature Control Capability
Non Combustion
Longest Lasting Atomizer
Ceramic Disq Atomizer
Deep-Seated Donut Chamber (½ gram capacity)
510 Threaded
Compatible with most disposable cartridges
No Wicks, Glues or Dyes
Designed in the USA
Quality Inspected in the USA
