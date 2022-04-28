About this product
BOOST Is a Fast-Acting Nano THC and THCV-infused Elixir. It has added natural Vitamins and supplements to give your high a boost of energy and concentration. It is meant as an afternoon pick me up when feeling sluggish and unproductive. Made with a water-soluble cannabinoid which makes it easier and faster for the body to process (Appx 5-20 min to experience full effect). It is Full Spectrum Rosin and Vegan. It is infused with organic coffee for taste with added Vitamin D for a more enhanced experience.
*THCV is known to produce a more motivated, alert, and energizing feeling of euphoria. For this reason, it is often recommended for daytime use or when functionality is important. THCV works to suppress the appetite. It relieves stress, and research shows it can help reduce or prevent anxiety and panic attacks.
*Vitamin D is one of the best supplements you can take to boost concentration levels. It's key for healthy nerve function (aka a fast-firing brain) and overall function and maintenance. Think of it like housekeeping for your dwindling ability to focus.
Retail Package Contents:
Unit size: 30ML Bottle
Servings per Container: 30
THC per Serving: 10 mg
Total THCV per serving: 3 mg
Notable Additives: Vitamin D and THCV
About this brand
Queen Mary Cannabis
Queen Mary is a Social Equity Cannabis Brand founded by a Woman of Color.
Our purpose is for women to utilize cannabis as a natural alternative to addictive prescriptions. Today’s gal on the go has so much on her plate.
The daily pressure of her responsibilities and obligations are often overwhelming and the rise in the use of prescribed anti-depressants, stimulants and opiates have led to addictions and overdoses at an alarming rate.
Having witnessed this destruction in our own family, Queen Mary is a brand designed to give women back their power and vivify their day.
Our products are formulated with natural vitamins and supplements for a more focused and targeted affect. So, whether you need a quick pick-me-up, a good night’s sleep, or just a moment to “Woosah”
Queen Mary is more than a brand it’s a homage to today’s woman.
Queen Mary~ A Fixin for A Vixen