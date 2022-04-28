BOOST Is a Fast-Acting Nano THC and THCV-infused Elixir. It has added natural Vitamins and supplements to give your high a boost of energy and concentration. It is meant as an afternoon pick me up when feeling sluggish and unproductive. Made with a water-soluble cannabinoid which makes it easier and faster for the body to process (Appx 5-20 min to experience full effect). It is Full Spectrum Rosin and Vegan. It is infused with organic coffee for taste with added Vitamin D for a more enhanced experience.



*THCV is known to produce a more motivated, alert, and energizing feeling of euphoria. For this reason, it is often recommended for daytime use or when functionality is important. THCV works to suppress the appetite. It relieves stress, and research shows it can help reduce or prevent anxiety and panic attacks.



*Vitamin D is one of the best supplements you can take to boost concentration levels. It's key for healthy nerve function (aka a fast-firing brain) and overall function and maintenance. Think of it like housekeeping for your dwindling ability to focus.



Retail Package Contents:



Unit size: 30ML Bottle

Servings per Container: 30

THC per Serving: 10 mg

Total THCV per serving: 3 mg

Notable Additives: Vitamin D and THCV



