About this strain
Pine Tar Kush stems from a family of pure indica genetics native to Pakistan. This cannabis strain is nearly unaltered from its original genetic form and expresses itself with bright green hues and a skunky aroma. The rich Kush flavor of pine mixes with sweet undertones that give way to Pine Tar Kush’s calming yet talkative buzz.
Pine Tar effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
47% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
44% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!