Grape Ape Spray Bottle by Rare Terpenes is well-known for its distinctive grape aroma. Grape Ape's heavenly earthy and skunky undertones make it an effective mood changer. Grape ape is a rich and potent profile in Spray Bottle that will appeal to a wide variety of our customers.



Our Terpenes Spray Bottles are designed with users who prefer not to use solvents in mind. Grape Ape Spray Bottle by Rare Terpenes is one-of-a-kind, highly functional, and aromatic.