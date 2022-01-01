About this product
Gushers Terpene Spray Bottle is one of our popular strain applicators. This terpene spray contains the top-tier terpene blend from Rare Terpenes. Just a splash away from a soothing and relaxing experience. Gushers Terpene Spray Bottle is a mood booster after a long, exhausting day due to its sweet, fruity, and earthy aroma. If you're looking for a quality spray bottle containing a perfect blend of citrus, sweet, and earthy notes, this product is made just for you!
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.