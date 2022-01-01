About this product
OG Kush has a distinctive aroma of earthy pine and sour lemon with woody undertones. This combination of brands makes it one of the most recognizable profiles in the world. OG Kush's enticing aroma may inspire motivation, focus, drive, and a sense of heightened concentration. It’s time to get your hands on an OG Terpene Spray Bottle if you want to appreciate the heavy branded flavor that comes from the outstanding terpenes profile.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.