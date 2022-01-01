OG Kush has a distinctive aroma of earthy pine and sour lemon with woody undertones. This combination of brands makes it one of the most recognizable profiles in the world. OG Kush's enticing aroma may inspire motivation, focus, drive, and a sense of heightened concentration. It’s time to get your hands on an OG Terpene Spray Bottle if you want to appreciate the heavy branded flavor that comes from the outstanding terpenes profile.



