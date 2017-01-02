About this product
Bogglegum Live Resin
Lucy Pheno
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.
Lucy Pheno
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.
About this strain
Boggle Gum
Boggle Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
47% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.