Raw Garden™
Cakewalk Refined Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Cakewalk 0.5g Cartridge
Hula Dancer x Black Forest #17
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single-source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
