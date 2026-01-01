About this product
Candied Bacon Live Resin
Candied Bacon (Sugary / Funk / Sour)
Hybrid
Raw GardenTM aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden Live Resin is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. Contains approximately 4-7% terpenes and comes in a drier consistency than Raw Garden Sauce.
Candied Bacon (Sugary / Funk / Sour)
Hybrid
Raw GardenTM aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden Live Resin is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. Contains approximately 4-7% terpenes and comes in a drier consistency than Raw Garden Sauce.
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About this product
Candied Bacon Live Resin
Candied Bacon (Sugary / Funk / Sour)
Hybrid
Raw GardenTM aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden Live Resin is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. Contains approximately 4-7% terpenes and comes in a drier consistency than Raw Garden Sauce.
Candied Bacon (Sugary / Funk / Sour)
Hybrid
Raw GardenTM aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.
Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.
Raw Garden Live Resin is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. Contains approximately 4-7% terpenes and comes in a drier consistency than Raw Garden Sauce.
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About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden believes in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003156
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