Chem-Is-Tree Live Resin
Chem Haze BX
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.
Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
324 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
