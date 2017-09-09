Raw Garden™
Extreme OG Live Resin 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Extreme OG Live Resin
Fire OG x Green Ribbon (from Exotic Genetix)
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.
Extreme OG effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
