About this product
Garlic Juice Live Rosin
Garlic Juice (Garlic / Gas / Fruity)
Indica
From California’s #1 concentrate brand: Solventless Live Rosin
Our Solventless Live Rosin is crafted using a chemical-free extraction process using only ice, water, and pressure, maximizing the flower's essence. Each Live Rosin batch offers the most true-to-the-plant experience, with bold, all-natural flavors derived from 100% sun-grown flowers, just as Mother Nature intended.
Rooted in sustainability, our commitment to sustainable farming practices ensures that our products deliver exceptional quality while respecting and preserving the environment. Raw Garden's Solventless Live Rosin is a reflection of our commitment to a better planet— experience quality you can trust, straight from our farm to your rig.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003156
