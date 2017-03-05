Raw Garden™
Leeroy OG Live Sauce 1g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Leeroy OG Sauce
Triangle Kush X Rare Dankness #2 (From Rare Dankness)
Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Lee Roy effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
