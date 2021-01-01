About this product
Lemon Breath Punch Sauce
Lemonade x Jack Punch x Mendo Breath
Indica Hybrid
Live Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified™ fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our live sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.