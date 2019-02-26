Loading…
Lemon Meringue Live Sauce 1g

by Raw Garden™
SativaTHC 21%CBD
About this product

Lemon Meringue Live Sauce
Slymer x Extreme OG x Skywalker
Sativa Hybrid

Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.

Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.

Raw Garden Sauce is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. Contains approximately 7-14% terpenes and comes in a wetter consistency than Raw Garden Live Resin.

About this strain

Picture of Lemon Meringue
Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue, also known as "Lemon Meringue Pie," is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Exotic Genetix. Made from a sweet and zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream, this pungent strain emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness. At the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue effects offer uplifting and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

Lemon Meringue effects

Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.