Raw Garden™
Nova Madness Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
Nova Madness 1.0g Cartridge
Orange Flame x Purple Nova x Sour Crack
Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single-source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
