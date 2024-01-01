OG Kush Live Rosin

Afghan Landrace (Kush / Gas / Resinous)

Hybrid



From California’s #1 concentrate brand: Solventless Live Rosin



Our Solventless Live Rosin is crafted using a chemical-free extraction process using only ice, water, and pressure, maximizing the flower's essence. Each Live Rosin batch offers the most true-to-the-plant experience, with bold, all-natural flavors derived from 100% sun-grown flowers, just as Mother Nature intended.



Rooted in sustainability, our commitment to sustainable farming practices ensures that our products deliver exceptional quality while respecting and preserving the environment. Raw Garden's Solventless Live Rosin is a reflection of our commitment to a better planet— experience quality you can trust, straight from our farm to your rig.

