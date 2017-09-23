Mazar x Blueberry OG Refined Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Raw Garden™
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Sky Walker 0.5g Cartridge
Mazar x Blueberry OG
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with Cannabis terpenes.
Mazar x Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1,028 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.