What people usually notice first about this strain is it’s strong sour smell and equally citrusy taste—it might just be enough to make you pucker. A cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown Haze strain, Sour Haze is a natural favorite for fans of other Haze hybrids and a good choice for anyone looking for flavor. The crystal-coated flowers are potent, but this sativa heavy high keeps users feeling focused and alert.
Sour Haze effects
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Raw Garden™
We’re known for Exceptional Cannabis. From seed to sale we nurture the complete lifecycle of the cannabis plant, producing ethical and accessible cannabis products for everyone. Pure, clean, natural cannabis expertly crafted for consistency. Raw Garden products are made from 100% Cannabis.