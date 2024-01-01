Strawberry Jack #13 Live Badder Strawberry Jack Pheno (Berry / Citrus / Floral) Sativa
Raw Garden's Live Badder. Easy to dab. Easy to enjoy.
Whipped to perfection, this silky-smooth blend captures true-to-the-plant flavors and rich aromas. Each batch boasts unique genetics sourced from Raw Garden’s exclusive seed bank, ensuring a distinct and unparalleled experience every time.
The creamy, buttery texture makes it effortless to scoop, dab, and savor. Elevate your experience with the pure, aromatic essence of Live Badder—crafted for those who seek quality and convenience.
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.