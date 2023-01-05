Tequila Sunrise Live Resin

Lemon Juice Jones x Slymer x Kosher Tangie (Tropical / Citrus / Orange)

Sativa



Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Raw Garden Live Resin is 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers or artificial flavors. Made from 100% cannabis flower grown using mindful and sustainable farming practices. Contains approximately 4-7% terpenes and comes in a drier consistency than Raw Garden Sauce.