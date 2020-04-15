Triple OG F3 Sauce 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Triple OG F3 Sauce
Lime Skunk x Triple OG F2
Indica Hybrid
Live Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified™ fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our live sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
Triple OG effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
