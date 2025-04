Stuffed Cherry Gelato by Raw Genetics is a bold, flavorful hybrid born from the union of two standout cultivars—Lemon Cherry Gelato and Stuffed French Toast. This strain delivers a silky, candy-sweet smoke layered with deep, earthy undertones that linger long after the exhale. Its dense, purple-tinged buds shimmer under a heavy frost, making it as visually striking as it is flavorful. With genetics that trace back to Sunset Sherbet, GSC, Cookies and Cream, French Toast, and Paris OG, Stuffed Cherry Gelato brings together rich creamy cherry notes and just the right amount of gassy depth for a well-rounded, decadent experience.

