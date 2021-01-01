Looking for the relief of CBD with a touch of THC? Our 10mg THC/100mg CBD is for you. Huckleberry is the unmistakable taste of summer in the Pacific Northwest, and Ray’s Huckleberry Lemonade tastes like natural fresh huckleberries. Each Ray’s Lemonade is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure an unmatched experience. The Ray’s 10:100mg formulation offers the opportunity to have a less-intense more-relaxing experience.