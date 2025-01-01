About this product
Indica
Potent grape like and berry aroma. Grape and fruity flavors blend together for a unique taste. Strong effects are felt in both mind and body. Consumers note a cerebral and physically relaxing effect. It is not uncommon for users to find themselves ‘locked in’ one location for an extended period after consuming this strain.
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
