About this product
Hybrid - Sativa Dominant
Sweet and nutty cherry pie flavor with sour, lemony citrus and a hint of brown sugar. The aroma is similar, featuring a sugary cookie overtone, accented by sweet, creamy lemons and spicy cherries. Consumers report feeling a "sparkling" and happy effect, and intense euphoria.
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
