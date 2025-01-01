Rec Roots NY#5 3.5G – Indica Premium Indoor Flower with Deep Relaxation



Experience bold East Coast flavor and powerful indica effects with Rec Roots NY#5 3.5G, a premium indoor-grown flower designed for true cannabis connoisseurs. This heavy-hitting indica delivers dense, resinous buds, a pungent aroma, and deeply relaxing effects that are perfect for evening or nighttime use.



NY#5 is known for its rich, earthy profile with diesel and herbal undertones—bringing that classic New York attitude in every puff. Grown indoors to ensure peak potency, flavor, and consistency, this top-tier indica offers a smooth, flavorful smoke followed by full-body calm and mental stillness.



Product Highlights:

• Strain Type: Indica

• Weight: 3.5 grams (1/8 oz)

• Flavor Profile: Earthy, diesel, herbal

• Effects: Relaxing, sedating, stress-relieving

• Grown: Premium indoor cultivation for top-shelf quality



Brought to you by Rec Roots, a trusted name in craft cannabis, NY#5 is perfect for unwinding at the end of the day, easing tension, or finding peace after a long week.



Ideal For:

• Nighttime use

• Deep relaxation and stress relief

• Indica lovers seeking a classic, potent experience



Sink into the soothing power of Rec Roots NY#5 Premium Indoor Flower—a bold indica that delivers flavor, strength, and pure chill.

