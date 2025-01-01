About this product
Rec Roots NY#5 3.5G – Indica Premium Indoor Flower with Deep Relaxation
Experience bold East Coast flavor and powerful indica effects with Rec Roots NY#5 3.5G, a premium indoor-grown flower designed for true cannabis connoisseurs. This heavy-hitting indica delivers dense, resinous buds, a pungent aroma, and deeply relaxing effects that are perfect for evening or nighttime use.
NY#5 is known for its rich, earthy profile with diesel and herbal undertones—bringing that classic New York attitude in every puff. Grown indoors to ensure peak potency, flavor, and consistency, this top-tier indica offers a smooth, flavorful smoke followed by full-body calm and mental stillness.
Product Highlights:
• Strain Type: Indica
• Weight: 3.5 grams (1/8 oz)
• Flavor Profile: Earthy, diesel, herbal
• Effects: Relaxing, sedating, stress-relieving
• Grown: Premium indoor cultivation for top-shelf quality
Brought to you by Rec Roots, a trusted name in craft cannabis, NY#5 is perfect for unwinding at the end of the day, easing tension, or finding peace after a long week.
Ideal For:
• Nighttime use
• Deep relaxation and stress relief
• Indica lovers seeking a classic, potent experience
Sink into the soothing power of Rec Roots NY#5 Premium Indoor Flower—a bold indica that delivers flavor, strength, and pure chill.
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
