Red Sangria by Rec Roots.

Lineage: White Sangria x Project 4516



Red Sangria offers an amazing flavor that is reminiscent of its namesake adult beverage and a high potency level that will satisfy the most experienced of patients.



The flavor of Red Sangria is one that you'll come back for again and again, with hints of sweet, sugary lemon-lime soda accented by fruity grapes and a touch of spicy chemicals. The aroma is very much the same, almost like you're cleaning a wooden floor at a gas station with sugary Sprite.



The Red Sangria high is definitely a party strain, with energetic and buzzy effects that inspire you to get up and get dancing or socializing with those around you.

read more