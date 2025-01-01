About this product
HYBRID
The Stay Puft weed strain is a Compound Genetics cross of Marshmallow OG and Grape Gasoline. It can have a candy sweet, vanilla, marshmallow smell and flavor. Some have reported notes of diesel, grapes, and honey. Stay Puft cannabis can have very high THC hybrid effects, including strong body relaxation and sparks of creativity.
The Stay Puft weed strain is a Compound Genetics cross of Marshmallow OG and Grape Gasoline. It can have a candy sweet, vanilla, marshmallow smell and flavor. Some have reported notes of diesel, grapes, and honey. Stay Puft cannabis can have very high THC hybrid effects, including strong body relaxation and sparks of creativity.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
HYBRID
The Stay Puft weed strain is a Compound Genetics cross of Marshmallow OG and Grape Gasoline. It can have a candy sweet, vanilla, marshmallow smell and flavor. Some have reported notes of diesel, grapes, and honey. Stay Puft cannabis can have very high THC hybrid effects, including strong body relaxation and sparks of creativity.
The Stay Puft weed strain is a Compound Genetics cross of Marshmallow OG and Grape Gasoline. It can have a candy sweet, vanilla, marshmallow smell and flavor. Some have reported notes of diesel, grapes, and honey. Stay Puft cannabis can have very high THC hybrid effects, including strong body relaxation and sparks of creativity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rec Roots
OGs of New York's Legacy Community
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000173
Notice a problem?Report this item