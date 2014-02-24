Loading…
Sugar Plum

by Red Frog Cannabis
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Sugar Plum

Sugar Plum from Stoney Girl Gardens is an award-winning sativa bred by crossing Berkeley Blues and Hawaiian Haze Plum. With a tropical and earthy flavor, Sugar Plum produces hard-hitting and long-lasting cerebral effects. This strain is a good beginner grow, with a recommended flowering period of 35 days for indoor gardens.

41 people told us about effects:
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Red Frog Cannabis
