About this strain
Sour Banana Sherbet, also known as "Sour Banana Sherbert" and "Banana Sherbet Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. This strain produces heavy-hitting effects that may make you feel relaxed and sleepy. Sour Banana Sherbet features a mix of sour fruit and diesel flavors that consumers love. Growers say this strain is easy to grow but stretches a great deal, meaning height management techniques are a must for anyone wanting to grow this at home.
Sour Banana Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
158 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!