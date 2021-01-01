About this product

About CBN Isolate Powder

Our CBN isolate is a powdered form of cannabinol and tests at over 98% CBN. This version of our CBN isolate is easier to work with compared to the oil option. But it is more prone to crystallization. We recommend this product to be used for edibles, tinctures, and other non-vape applications.



What is CBN?

CBN or cannabinol is another cannabinoid found in cannabis with mild-to-no intoxication. But this all depends on the person. It has been shown to have applications as a sedative, appetite stimulant, and anxiolytic. Users report positive results when combining CBN with other cannabinoids.



How does CBN work?

CBN interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. CBN binds with the CB1 and CB2 receptors. This interaction is responsible for the physiological effects.