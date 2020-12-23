Loading…
Regulator Lava Rocks - Ice Cream Cake

by Regulator
IndicaTHC 23%CBD
About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

Ice Cream Cake effects

639 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Regulator
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

