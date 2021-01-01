Loading…
Logo for the brand Remedi Plus

Remedi Plus

Remedi CBD Essential Black Vape Pen - 125mg

About this product

Remedi essential vape pen is revolutionary, the disposable pen is 100% comprised of FDA approved materials. The vapor consists of a delightful blend of organic watermelon, mint, ylang-ylang & rose infused with CBD isolate to create an experience unparalleled in the vape cartridge or disposable e-cig industry.

Each CBD pen contains 125mg CBD per disposable Black pen.
