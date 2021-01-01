Remedi Plus
About this product
Remedi essential vape pen is revolutionary, the disposable pen is 100% comprised of FDA approved materials. The vapor consists of a delightful blend of organic watermelon, mint, ylang-ylang & rose infused with CBD isolate to create an experience unparalleled in the vape cartridge or disposable e-cig industry.
Each CBD pen contains 125mg CBD per disposable Black pen.
Each CBD pen contains 125mg CBD per disposable Black pen.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!