Bio-Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

by Remedy
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Bio-Diesel, also known as "Biodiesel," is an exceptional hybrid marijuana strain as evidenced by the 1st place title it earned at 2009’s 2nd Annual Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup. This four-way cross between Sour DieselSensi Star, Original Diesel, and NYC Diesel excels at delivering both intense and balanced effects: an acute, speedy onset gravitates into numbing relaxation. The effects of Bio-Diesel make this strain a reliable choice for mental and physical relief alike, so it’s no surprise this heavy strain is cherished by cannabis connoisseurs.

176 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Remedy
Grown and hand-trimmed in Las Vegas, Nevada, Remedy cannabis products are crafted to heal.