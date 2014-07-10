About this strain
Bio-Jesus
Bio-Jesus is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. This strain is made by crossing Gumbo with Bio-Diesel. Bio-Jesus produces intense body effects and a euphoric haze that is ideal for nighttime use. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Bio-Jesus effects
Reported by real people like you
209 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
Remedy
Grown and hand-trimmed in Las Vegas, Nevada, Remedy cannabis products are crafted to heal.