Bio-Jesus Pre-Roll 1g

by Remedy
HybridTHC 25%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Bio-Jesus
Bio-Jesus

Bio-Jesus is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. This strain is made by crossing Gumbo with Bio-Diesel. Bio-Jesus produces intense body effects and a euphoric haze that is ideal for nighttime use. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

Bio-Jesus effects

Reported by real people like you
209 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Remedy
Remedy
Shop products
Grown and hand-trimmed in Las Vegas, Nevada, Remedy cannabis products are crafted to heal.