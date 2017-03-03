Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

SFV OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Remedy
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of SFV OG
SFV OG

SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

SFV OG effects

Reported by real people like you
600 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Remedy
Remedy
Shop products
Grown and hand-trimmed in Las Vegas, Nevada, Remedy cannabis products are crafted to heal.