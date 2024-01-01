Jet Fuel Gelato is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the powerful Hi-Octane X Jet Fuel strains. The Jet Fuel Gelato high comes on fast and hard, with immediate cerebral effects that hit you between the eyes in no time flat. You'll feel energized with a sense of creative euphoria that lends itself well to any artistic task or conversation at hand. Jet Fuel Gelato is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, depression, inflammation, chronic fatigue, ADD or ADHD and chronic pain.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.