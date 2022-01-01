Strain Type: Hybrid (Indica Dominant) | Genetics: Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, & Chocolate Diesel | GG#4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel.